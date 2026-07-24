DPS proposes optical scanners instead of "madurovki"

The parliamentary group of the DPS has submitted a proposal for an amendment to the Electoral Code, which requests the replacement of the current voting devices with machines with optical scanners. The amendment was submitted to the parliament between the first and second reading of the law, and according to the submitters, the goal is to cut off the possibilities for vote manipulation and to restore trust in the electoral process.

The party argues its request with the claim that the current type of machine voting devices are compromised both in Europe and in Bulgaria. According to the MRF press center, the elections so far have been marked by a number of technical problems, in which the machines refused to work or did not start at all on election day.

In its position, the formation uses harsh rhetoric, calling the devices “madurovki“, and adds that their use raises huge doubts in society about the fairness of the elections.

“There are hundreds of cases of discrepancies between the protocols and the voting receipts, and they are perceived as devices for manipulation and vote theft“, the MRF claims.

As an alternative, the introduction of machines with optical devices for scanning ballots is proposed. According to the proponents, this technology combines the advantages of both traditional paper voting and machine counting.

The parliamentary group points out that such systems have proven their reliability internationally and are actively used for voting in the United States of America and other countries. The proposal is to be considered by the National Assembly before the final adoption of the changes to the electoral legislation.