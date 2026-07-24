Bozhidar Bozhanov: The 2026 budget has been adopted. And it is a bad budget!

The 2026 budget has been adopted. And it is a bad budget!

The rulers did not support the money for the national children's hospital, but they left the bonuses of the Supreme Judicial Council and the boards of state-owned companies, rejecting our proposal to limit them.

This was announced by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov.

They will raise the prices of vignettes, but they rejected our proposal to reduce the commissions of intermediaries. They have a problem with the deadlines for registration in the Commercial Register, but they rejected our proposal to extend the deadline for currency conversion in company contracts, which clogs the Commercial Register.

They have a problem with the deficit, but they both rejected our proposals to limit expenses and voted uncontrollably to be able to conclude contracts for municipal projects even without project readiness.

There could have been a 3% deficit, but they chose to spend. There could have been reforms, but they chose excuses.