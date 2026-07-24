Tsoncho Ganev: This budget has taken us back to the "good old days" of GERB

This budget has taken us back to the "good old days" of GERB. With this budget, all social payments are frozen, and the main burden is borne by pensioners, mothers and children.

This was stated at a briefing in parliament by the MP from "Vazrazhdane" Tsoncho Ganev, who commented on the finally adopted budget for 2026, quoted by novini.bg.

In this budget, in the old GERB way, 20 billion is again set aside. Debt. Rumen Radev, in his capacity as president, criticized the budget of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet and the decapitalization of state-owned companies, but currently Rosen Zhelyazkov himself has voted "against" the decapitalization of state-owned companies, and Radev supports it. We have a budget that lacks one main thing - there is no desire for reforms. All our requests for reforms were rejected - for private hospitals, for pension contributions. With this budget, we continue to buy foreign weapons and 160 million are set aside for transporting F-16 aircraft. Another 140 million are set aside for deepening the Varna port so that large NATO ships can enter. All this is ruining the Bulgarian economy," Ganev concluded.