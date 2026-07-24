Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a telephone conversation today with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, the press center of the cabinet reports.
Energy diversification in Southeast Europe through improving connectivity, the construction of the Vertical Gas Corridor, the project for the construction of new units at the “Kozloduy“ NPP with technology from the US, as well as the construction of large data centers and artificial intelligence factories, were among the highlights of the conversation.
The two shared a common position that the policies implemented in the energy sector must guarantee sustainability in the sector and competitiveness of the economy. During the conversation, Prime Minister Radev emphasized the importance of the uninterrupted operation of the refinery in Burgas for our country and the region.
Radev held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright
Energy diversification in Southeast Europe through improving connectivity, the construction of the Vertical Gas Corridor, the project for the construction of new units at the Kozloduy NPP with US technology, as well as the construction of large data centers and artificial intelligence factories, were among the highlights of the conversation.
Jul 24, 2026 17:40 42
Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a telephone conversation today with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, the press center of the cabinet reports.