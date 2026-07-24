Prof. Daniel Valchev: I am neither leading nor intend to lead talks with any party for a presidential candidate

It is too early to draw conclusions, since the majority and the government are less than 100 days away. I am rather optimistic. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on bTV by Prof. Daniel Valchev, the dean of the Faculty of Law of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" and former deputy prime minister in connection with the management of the "Radev" cabinet, quoted by novini.bg

Mr. Radev and his project were elected because over the years there were contradictions about what a given government was elected for and what society feels is being done. There are expectations for Mr. Radev's project both internationally and domestically. In my opinion, the bigger challenges will be domestically. Regarding the "Coalition of the Willing" Radev very clearly stated that his position is pro-European, but in no way proactive. And regarding "Bezmer" I don't see a big question, because I can't think of any government since 1990 that would refuse several American planes from landing in our country, said Prof. Valchev.

I don't think that the criticism of the government for foreign policy is justified. This servile behavior that Bulgaria has had in recent years had to end sooner or later, he added.

The problems for this government will come in the fall. The judicial system will not be reformed as easily as some think, because there are very serious adhesions there. The second big budget is the budget. I would have liked the current budget to start a little more ambitiously, but the government has decided that they will leave more ambition for the next one. If the next budget is not ambitious either, this will raise many questions that the government will have a hard time resolving. The decisions should not be so radical as they are systemic. It should start as quickly as possible. The situation is such that there is not much of an alternative. This should be stopped and an alternative should be sought every six months, the former deputy prime minister pointed out.

He also commented on the intentions to be nominated as a presidential candidate by the UDF, which are coalition partners of GERB.

In the end, everyone can say whatever they want. That's how this topic came up. I am considering it, I am taking it seriously, but I am not, have not, nor do I intend to hold talks with any political force. If such a candidacy makes any sense, it should be a civic candidacy. We do not choose who Mr. Borisov will pat on the back or who Mr. Radev will elevate, said Prof. Daniel Valchev.

These presidential elections will be about whether there is a new rift in society, whether a project is being made against Mr. Radev and whether he has any chances. In my opinion, such a project would not have the chances that the authors of such opposition imagine, said Prof. Valchev.