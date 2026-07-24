Ognyan Minchev: The decision on the American planes was made solely by Radev

The rulers failed to explain anything to the people about the American planes. For 22 years, the Bulgarian political class, including Radev as president and now as prime minister, did not explain to the people that Bulgaria is a member of NATO in order to defend itself.

This was stated in the program "Denyat na Zievo" on NOVA NEWS by the political scientist Prof. Ognyan Minchev, who commented on the topic of the deployment of American tanker planes in our country, quoted by novini.bg.

"There is no protest against the American planes anywhere else, because people are not lied to there. A group of politicians keeps spreading fear, explaining and lying to people that we should be neutral and NATO is something bad. This has been happening for years. Prime Minister Radev is also part of this group and now this boomerang is coming back to haunt him. He says that we should allow the deployment of American planes, but there is no way he can explain it to the people he lied to during his two terms as president and explained to them that NATO is a threat," he added.

"Currently, Bulgarian foreign policy is a party hysteria. There is no way that the Bulgarian national interest can be thrown now to Russia, now to Turkey. People feel this and rightly feel fears. Bulgaria's national interest must be one and clear, and not torn to pieces. All this degrades Bulgarian national security. The decision on the American planes was made single-handedly by Radev. This with the parliament's decision was populism on his part and PR. "The topic of the seizure of the headquarters of the MRF is also political PR. However, this PR cannot deceive thinking people who follow the political scene in our country," concluded Prof. Minchev.