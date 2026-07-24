The government is not giving up on the construction of the National Children's Hospital. The project is a priority, so the cabinet will restore full control over the process. This was stated by Health Minister Katya Ivkova to journalists, quoted by "Focus".

"Currently, the procedure for the National Children's Hospital is blocked, as it is being considered by the Supreme Administrative Court. Due to these legal actions, no additional funds are needed for this year, and the Health Investment Company has over 46 million euros available in its account. The updated budget forecast is due to be prepared (at the end of August or September), where the necessary finances will be provided. There is no risk of a lack of funds for the construction of the hospital, especially since the project has not yet entered the actual construction stage", explained Minister Ivkova.

When asked when the procedure is expected to begin, she said: "I asked the executive director of ZIDB exactly such questions. The company was established in July 2020, and four years later we see the result - an appealed procedure. For this reason, I requested a linear schedule so that we can understand the management's vision for the entire process of building a modern and high-tech children's hospital."

The Minister of Health noted that a draft of such a schedule has currently been presented, with the clarification that it is to be further analyzed.

"The interesting thing is that it stipulates that the design will start in October or November of this year - something that I do not know how realistic it is", she added.

"We have envisaged steps to return control to the Ministry of Health. The goal is that when I answer to citizens and society, I can indicate what real actions have been taken for the construction of the Children's Hospital, and not to justify myself by saying that the company makes decisions independently", commented Minister Ivkova.