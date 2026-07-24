Gen. Rumen Milanov: The fears of the people in Bezmer about the planes are more emotional than real

I don't understand much about budgets, but I can make a general comment. The deficit is 5.7%, because there is no money. The minimum wage is not high, but it is 620 euros and is not being reduced. Maternity and child benefits remain at the level of last year and have not been reduced. There is simply no money. There should be funds for 2027, but let's not say "hop" before we have jumped. The opposition clearly cannot enter the budget. Much of the money that the opposition is talking about has been spent by previous governments.

This was stated in the program "From the Day" on BNT by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Gen. Rumen Milanov, who commented on the topic of the adopted budget for 2026 and American tanker aircraft in our country, quoted by novini.bg.

"There will certainly be a reaction from Iran to the American aircraft, but no combat operations will be carried out from our territory. Our society is immediately divided into Russophiles and Russophobes. We have had a treaty with the US since 2006. Our position has never changed. Prime Minister Rumen Radev has always said - peace in Ukraine and peace in Iran through diplomatic means. The "Bezmer" airbase is very well protected and is a military facility, not a civilian airport. The fears of the people in Bezmer are more emotional than real. Only the president can decide whether the National Security Council should be convened. The Security Council of the Council of Ministers has assessed the risk and this assessment is much better and more professional than the political assessment of the Security Council", he added.

"Currently, the "Rheinmetall" plant is frozen because we have a 5.7% gap in the budget and we have no money. We will seek funds with the next budget. If we lose "Rheinmetall" as an investor - life, risk loses, risk gains. The separate issue is that we insist on a higher-tech plant, not gunpowder", revealed Gen. Milanov.

"Plamen Tonchev is a career man. He knows DANS very well. Mr. Tonchev left the agency for personal reasons and went to the Commission on Files for a year. Now Prime Minister Radev has assessed that his return will restore stability and balance in DANS. I cannot comment on whether Mr. Tonchev was pressured to leave DANS. Apparently there was such pressure as soon as the Prime Minister mentioned it. We have full confidence in the heads of the services. The dismantling of the oligarchic model and corruption must take place on many levels. I hope that within a few months we will have results. These results will be expressed in the filing of charges," concluded the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria".