Protest against American planes: Dissatisfied people gathered near the Bezmer airbase

Residents of the village of Bezmer, the regional town of Yambol and nearby settlements protested against the deployment of American tanker planes at the Bezmer airbase. People gathered on the road connecting the village with the military airport. Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov was also present, who told BTA that he was here to explain to people the decision taken by the government and the National Assembly.

Among the protesters were the two deputy mayors of the Tundzha municipality, on whose territory the airbase is located - Todor Nalbantov and Plamen Petrov. We express solidarity with the residents of our municipality, they told BTA.

The protest was organized via social media by residents of Bezmer and nearby villages. There was a police presence on site. The demonstration was announced in advance to the local authorities in Tundzha and in the Bezmer City Hall.

In addition to residents of settlements in the region, representatives of political parties also participated in the action, including people who came from Sofia.

Earlier today, the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov and the Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov were at the Yambol Regional Administration to talk with mayors of municipalities and settlements in the region.

Bulgaria is not a target, and will not be a target, said the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov to the media after the meeting on the upcoming deployment of American tanker aircraft at the “Bezmer” airbase.

The American aircraft will not arrive today, maybe next week, the Minister of Defense also said. He added that the deadline for their stay in the country remains October 1. Any other change in terms or number of aircraft and servicemen will require another decision by parliament, he pointed out.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov said that he personally has no fears regarding the deployment of American aircraft at the Bezmer airbase. I hope the mayors received their clear answers and are a little calmer, Keryazov said.

I personally feel a little calmer, the Minister of Defense assured us that the highest possible security measures have been taken in the country. This was stated to the media after the meeting by the mayor of the village of Bezmer, Rosen Rusev. This time he also attended the protest, having previously expressed his willingness to explain to the people what the Minister of Defense had said.

On Wednesday, July 22, the National Assembly authorized the presence on the territory of Bulgaria of up to eight military aircraft, type KC-135, with their crews, up to 250 servicemen with personal weapons and ammunition and airport equipment from the armed forces of the United States of America, which will provide support for US operations in the Middle East, and their deployment at the Bezmer air base for the period from July 24 to October 1, 2026. The proposal was submitted by the Council of Ministers.

The draft resolution was supported by 136 deputies - from the parliamentary groups of "Progressive Bulgaria" (PB) - 121, and from the MRF - 15. Thirteen MPs were against - the "Vazrazhdane" group and one from the Bulgarian National Party. Two MPs abstained - from the Bulgarian National Party. GERB - the United Democratic Forces, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "We Continue the Change" did not participate in the vote.