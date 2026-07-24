Kaloyan Pargov expressed his deep condolences on Facebook on the death of Milka Hristova, a long-time municipal councilor from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and former deputy chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council, who passed away early this morning after a long illness.

In her emotional post, the member of the National Council of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (SINPI) described Hristova as "a true friend, a loyal comrade and an extremely erudite lawyer", leaving a lasting mark on the governance of Sofia Municipality.

"She was a true friend, a loyal comrade and an extremely erudite lawyer.

Her work as a municipal councilor, and even after that, left a lasting mark on Sofia Municipality.

A tribute to her bright memory!

That's what Milka was like!

Even in tense moments, she could lift the spirits of her comrades.

A tribute!