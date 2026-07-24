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Kaloyan Pargov emotional: That's what Milka was like VIDEO

Kaloyan Pargov emotional: That's what Milka was like VIDEO

The member of the National Assembly of the BSP and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Socialist Party of Bulgaria (SINPI) bowed to the memory of the deceased long-time advisor to the Bulgarian Social Democratic Party (SOS) Milka Hristova

Jul 24, 2026 20:31 31

Kaloyan Pargov emotional: That's what Milka was like VIDEO - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Kaloyan Pargov expressed his deep condolences on Facebook on the death of Milka Hristova, a long-time municipal councilor from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and former deputy chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council, who passed away early this morning after a long illness.

In her emotional post, the member of the National Council of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (SINPI) described Hristova as "a true friend, a loyal comrade and an extremely erudite lawyer", leaving a lasting mark on the governance of Sofia Municipality.

"She was a true friend, a loyal comrade and an extremely erudite lawyer.

Her work as a municipal councilor, and even after that, left a lasting mark on Sofia Municipality.

A tribute to her bright memory!

That's what Milka was like!

Even in tense moments, she could lift the spirits of her comrades.

A tribute!


Bulgaria