Belobradova: This budget is used to buy indulgences for the state administration, the heads of the boards, and the Supreme Judicial Council

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov announced that the American planes that are due to arrive at the "Bezmer" airbase will probably be there next week.

"After the Defense Committee was not given any explanation as to why this decision of the National Assembly is coming into force, on the basis of what documents and correspondence it was made, and the responsibility was transferred, we were left without the necessary information. We do not have any normal information from counterintelligence, our main request was that the representatives of the people, when they take responsibility for making a decision, be as informed as possible. This did not happen", said the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Elisaveta Belobradova in the studio of "Day ON AIR".

She emphasized that their position has always been that of allies.

"When such a decision is submitted to the National Assembly, it must be well-founded. The MPs must have all the arguments to make an informed decision. Because of this, "Progressive Bulgaria" voted alone and will bear responsibility for what is happening. Since I have been a MP, we have not received a single normal report that would truly reveal facts that we cannot find in the central broadcast," Belobradova added on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to her, the party is "in favor" of Bulgaria respecting all its alliance commitments.

"We are not a political force that does not scare people. We are not Rumen Radev, who throughout the political campaign explained that we are involved in a war, and now, when he supports allies on the basis of a treaty, he starts explaining that the US is our greatest strategic ally. When you have to be a partner in Europe and you act like a "hold my hat", and at every European meeting you look like a person who has come to someone else's wedding, who just sits and smiles. Vitanov's statement was so tortured and said that we have no choice," the guest emphasized.

"Where are we when the allies from Europe gather to build the new architecture of European security? We from "Democratic Bulgaria" are for stopping scaring people and only in cases where it is beneficial to us. Let's start instilling pride in Bulgarians that we can be serious partners in all the unions in which we are equal members. One colleague from "Progressive Bulgaria" said that we have made a great deal. The second one came out and said that we will not bow to the Europeans, but we must comply with the Americans", the MP also commented.

Asked if she thought that this decision was made under pressure, Belobradova replied: "This decision was made and communicated to the Prime Minister. And we from "Democratic Bulgaria" have one direction - national interest and being a free and sovereign state. The most important thing is to be with other European countries in the architecture of Europe, because when we are isolated from Europe, we become even more vulnerable".

According to her, Yotova has systematically supported the government's decisions since the new cabinet took power.

"What we see with this budget is that indulgences are being bought for the state administration, for the heads of the boards, for the Supreme Judicial Council", she concluded.