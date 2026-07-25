Mitov: They explained that the budget of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet is the postponed fraud. And is it the one of the realized fraud?

There is no surprise in the possible candidacy of Iliana Yotova for president. This was stated by Daniel Mitov from GERB on Nova TV, quoted by novini.bg.

According to him, representatives of the PP&DB have made various statements on the topic, but there is still time for political decisions.

Asked about a possible candidacy of Andrey Gyurov, Mitov said that he would comment on it only when it becomes a fact.

„I am one of the most critical of Gyurov. We will certainly consider all options, but there is time until then“, he said.

Mitov added that as the elections approach, different names are starting to appear in the public space.

„Mr. Valchev has not stated that he will run, so I cannot comment. I will not talk about deadlines, because flexibility is most important“, he also stated.

„There are no hesitations in our Euro-Atlantic orientation. President Rumen Radev is delegitimizing our allies. There is a note about the positioning of American planes at Sofia Airport. What worries me is the delegitimization of allied relations. This is also evident in the prime minister's speech to the ambassadors, where a change in the geopolitical course is declared,“ said Mitov.

He added that in his opinion the dissatisfaction of the people in Yambol is a result of the prime minister's messages.

„He must bear responsibility. He tried to shift it onto our parliamentary group for a decision that he himself should make. When you have to make such a decision, it is appropriate to address the opposition a little more kindly and seek consensus“, Mitov was categorical.

Regarding the question of whether there is a risk, he stated that the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) should have been convened in order to hear the intelligence services.

„They scared the people. They instilled fear that airplanes are dangerous“, said the GERB MP.

“How can you claim that the National Children's Hospital is your priority, when there are no funds for it in the budget? Until yesterday, they explained that the budget of the “Zhelyazkov“ cabinet was a budget of the postponed fraud. And is this one now a budget of the realized fraud? President Iliana Yotova must veto the 2026 Budget“, Mitov was categorical.