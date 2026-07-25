Gen. Ivan Lalov, PB: American and NATO assets have been deployed at the Bezmer airbase before

"Bulgaria could have refused the deployment of American tanker aircraft at the “Bezmer“ airbase if it had considered that there was a real risk to national security". This was stated by the chairman of the Defense Committee in the National Assembly, Gen. Ivan Lalov from “Progressive Bulgaria“ on the air of “Wake Up“.

According to him, the “Bezmer“ airbase is a joint facility that is used within the framework of an existing agreement. He explained that American and NATO assets have been deployed at the base before funds. “If it is requested to deploy real military aircraft and military personnel to participate in military operations, this will again be subject to debate, including in the National Assembly“, said Lalov.

He assured that in his opinion there is no immediate danger of Bulgaria becoming a target of Iranian missiles due to the deployment of the tanker aircraft. Lalov pointed out that the discussed missiles with a range of about 1400-1500 kilometers cannot reach Bulgaria, since the distance between Iran and our country is greater.

The Chairman of the Defense Committee also commented on the warnings issued by Tehran to the countries that support the American operations. According to him, Iran's reaction is expected, but Bulgaria fulfills its commitments to its allies within the framework of the current agreements.

Lalov stated that the deployment of the tanker aircraft in “Bezmer“ is safer than basing them on an international airport with a large flow of passengers. He admitted that the security of the air base will be strengthened, and the US military will provide their own security for their aircraft.

According to him, the logistical support of the US aircraft, including fuel, will be provided by the US side. "If after October they are requested to remain in Bulgaria, the issue must be reviewed again according to the relevant procedure", he specified.

Gen. Lalov also commented on the need to maintain the Bulgarian MiG-29s. "We cannot escape the MiG-29", he stated and specified that the training of pilots for the F-16 takes time. According to him, the new fighters will gradually begin to take on duty, but at first they will not be able to perform all tasks.

Lalov confirmed that a significant part of the Bulgarian MiG-29s need repair, and two of the aircraft are constantly on duty. That is why Bulgaria is looking for opportunities to spare parts, including through Poland. “This is not sabotage against Ukraine, but concern for our airspace and the protection of our air sovereignty“, he commented on the possibility of our country receiving spare parts for the MiG-29.

On the topic of the upcoming presidential elections, Gen. Ivan Lalov said that Iliana Yotova's candidacy is “good”, but there is still no decision whether “Progressive Bulgaria“ will support her. A forum is coming up, at which it will be discussed whether its own candidate will be nominated, whether Yotova will be supported or another option will be chosen.

Lalov also commented on the defense budget, indicating that the salaries of military personnel will probably remain frozen next year. According to him, the future of salaries and insurance depends on the country's economic development and available financial resources.