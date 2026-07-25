About 1,000 people per hour sign the PP petition to President Yotova to veto the 2026 Budget

About 1,000 people per hour sign the petition to President Yotova to veto the 2026 Budget. The petition was announced yesterday by the leader of “Continuing the Change“ Assen Vassilev and in less than 24 hours collected over 17,000 signatures, the PP press center reports. Yesterday, the majority of “Progressive Bulgaria“ with the support of the MRF adopted the state budget for 2026 in parliament.

The petition calls on President Iliana Yotova to veto the adopted budget. The signatories call on the President:

To raise the issue of adequate support for maternity, parenthood and inheritance pensions.

To demand a review of the decision that rejected the support package for workers, children, education, culture, small businesses and municipalities.

To demand a new discussion of the spending priorities for the remuneration of medical specialists, the sustainability of municipal and regional hospitals, reproductive health, prevention and transparency of reported services.

Next week, the request for a veto with reasons, as well as the petition, will be delivered to President Iliana Yotova.