Boyko Borisov from Shumen: Preserving history is a way to preserve our national identity

Investments in cultural and historical heritage are investments in the future of Bulgaria - they preserve our memory and create opportunities for the development of tourism and the local economy. This was published on the social network Facebook by the GERB leader Boyko Borisov. He held a working meeting with the leadership of GERB-Shumen, at which the state of the municipal structures, the organizational work in the fields and the upcoming tasks were discussed. The discussion focused on the renewal of the structures and how the party can continue to develop local organizations, which are the basis of trust in GERB. Here is more from Borisov's publication:

"The meeting was held at the “Cyrillic Court“ in Pliska - a unique cultural and historical complex created by our friend Karen Aleksanyan. This is the first place in the world dedicated to the popularization of the Bulgarian alphabet in a unique way. I have always believed that preserving history is a way to preserve our national identity.

During the GERB government, we provided funds to improve the infrastructure and road network in the Pliska region in order to facilitate tourist access to the “Cyrillic Court“ and the Great Basilica.

“Cyrillic Court“ is a place with the potential to attract visitors from all over the world and to popularize Bulgarian history, writing and spirituality. The Cyrillic alphabet is one of the greatest prides of our people. Therefore, I believe that this complex should be an integral part of the tourist and educational programs for both Bulgarian students and foreign guests visiting Bulgaria. This is a place that every Bulgarian should see at least once.