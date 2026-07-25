"A failed attempt at crisis PR - DPS jumped against the NRA and Demerdzhiev

DPS attacked Demerdzhiev after his clean act by the NRA.

The formation defined the public statement of the tax authorities as a "miserable attempt at crisis PR" by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev. The sharp reaction comes immediately after the official briefing of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) in Burgas, at which it was announced that the minister's audit had ended with zero results and no violations.

DPS: Demerdzhiev is in a panic and is using the NRA for "laundering"

The Deputy Chairman of the parliamentary group of the DPS Hamid Hamid came out with an official position, quoted by the party's press center. According to Hamid, the minister panicked and is trying to use the state agency as a front. The movement emphasizes that this attempt to clean up the image “burns like a fuel oil stain on a beach towel“.

The position of the MRF focuses on the following arguments:

Missing period: The NRA data covers an audit only until the end of 2023. Hamid asks what has been happening with the minister's assets over the last three years.

The NRA data covers an audit only until the end of 2023. Hamid asks what has been happening with the minister's assets over the last three years. The property mystery: The agency does not provide an answer to the origin of a total of 411 real estate properties. DPS claims that they are controlled by Demerdzhiev's family and company structures.

The agency does not provide an answer to the origin of a total of 411 real estate properties. DPS claims that they are controlled by Demerdzhiev's family and company structures. Ignored signals: According to the party headquarters, the National Revenue Agency has withheld the truth about the schemes for bringing these areas into regulation.

The material was prepared based on the official publications of the Bulgarian National Television (bntnews.bg/news/zlopoluchen-opit-za-krizisen-piar-dps-s-reakciya-na-proverkata-na-nap-na-ivan-demerjiev-1404919news.html) and the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (bta.bg/bg/news/economy/bg/1173675-nap-ne-e-ustanovila-narusheniya-i-dopalnitelni-zadalzheniya-pri-reviziyata-na-iv).

What did the NRA announce hours earlier?

Earlier today, the director of the “Communications“ Directorate at the NRA Anna Mitova announced that the inspection of Demerdzhiev began in June 2024 at the request of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. The audit report was delivered on September 9, 2025.

The tax authorities concluded that the income of the Interior Minister significantly exceeds his expenses. All acquired movable and immovable property is of fully proven origin. Ivan Demerdzhiev himself commented to the media that he worked as a lawyer for many years and did not become rich illegally from power.

However, the DPS remains of the position that an attempt is being made to sweep the facts under the carpet. They have already sent their signals against the minister directly to the prosecutor's office.