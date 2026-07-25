66-year-old pedestrian dies in accident near Montana

A serious road accident claimed the life of a 66-year-old pedestrian from the town of Krivodol at a key intersection on the outskirts of Montana.

The fatal collision occurred late on Friday evening at around 9:30 p.m. The accident occurred at the busy road junction at the entrance to the town of Montana, where the republican roads I-1 and III-112 intersect.

A 21-year-old young man was behind the wheel of the passenger car “Mercedes“. The driver was traveling from Vidin to Montana when he crashed into the crossing man. The driver failed to notice the pedestrian on the roadway in time. The subsequent impact was extremely severe and proved to be immediately fatal for the older man. A duty operational group of the Ministry of Interior immediately arrived at the scene to conduct a full inspection.

The young driver was detained in custody for up to 24 hours. His car was officially seized by law enforcement agencies. Pre-trial proceedings under Art. 343 of the Criminal Code have already been initiated in the case. The investigation continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, while the exact speed of the vehicle and samples for alcohol and drugs are being clarified.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Montana reports increased measures against road violators in the region. Since the beginning of this year, a total of nine cars have been confiscated in the region. These confiscations are related to driving after consuming alcohol over 1.2 per mille, drugs or for causing serious accidents. Statistics show that since the legal changes came into effect in August 2023, a total of 145 vehicles have been seized in Montana.