Ivaylo Mirchev: Bulgaria must get a pro-European president

We must make sure that Bulgaria gets a pro-European president, said the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" (DB) Ivaylo Mirchev in the studio of "Speak Now".

Mirchev added that the possible candidacy of the formation is expected in the coming weeks.

Mirchev commented that the nomination of the current head of state Iliyana Yotova is quite expected:

"We are in our process, active communication with the "Forum for Democratic Action", with civil organizations, so that we can make sure that Bulgaria gets a pro-European president. A president who does not look at the Russian patriarch and Putin, but who looks at Western Europe, because we have to be honest, although Mrs. Yotova had good moves in terms of the caretaker government and guaranteeing a fair vote, she is a continuation of Mr. Rumen Radev. She was his vice president for two terms and at the moment I am not convinced that Bulgaria should receive a third term for Rumen Radev, and that Rumen Radev plus Yotova should receive total power in the country. This would be a mistake, to put all eggs in one basket, in my opinion.", said Ivaylo Mirchev,

The co-chair of the DB again denied that there are negotiations with GERB for a joint candidacy in the presidential elections in the fall.

"Naturally, we are not negotiating with GERB. I do not think that a joint candidacy, as requested by various politicians with GERB, is a possible move at all. It has neither been discussed here, nor do some have any illusions that something like this could happen. Between "Democratic Bulgaria", "We Continue the Change" and GERB to have a joint candidacy."

Ivaylo Mirchev described the decision of President Iliana Yotova to sign the so-called "small budgets" as a huge mistake, because in this way she is already responsible for this budget. He described the state account presented by Prime Minister Rumen Radev as much worse than the one presented by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Mirchev again explained why the deployment of American tanker aircraft at the "Bezmer" airbase was not supported:

"We refused to vote for many reasons. The Defense Committee, when they gathered us, when I asked if there was any information from the services, from military intelligence, it turned out that there was some report, but they couldn't provide it to us. With a lot of effort, the next day they provided it to us. We went to read the report. It was obviously written with artificial intelligence, or most of it was written with artificial intelligence. And it didn't provide particularly valuable information about what was happening. In practice, this was a decision made without the people's representatives knowing in any way whether there were real dangers, what they were, what happened, how it happened."