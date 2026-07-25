Nadezhda Yordanova: I hope the candidate for president of the democratic community will be clear soon

"I hope we will soon find out who the candidate for president of the democratic community will be. And why not have a candidate-presidential pair ready", said the chairwoman of the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" Nadezhda Yordanova in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS.

According to her, Yotova's candidacy was expected. "It is positive that this question was answered. In her actions, she continues Rumen Radev's policy and thus she is running for his third term," Yordanova believes.

"The case of deploying aircraft to support the logistics of the US strikes in Iran is an example of Rumen Radev's dual policy in his capacity as president and candidate for parliament on the one hand and prime minister on the other. Let us recall that on March 10, during the election campaign, he absolutely inadmissibly played on people's fears by saying that the government was lying to the people and that there was no danger of strikes in Iran. Now, three months later, as prime minister, he and his majority said that they would act as a good partner of the US so that the base in Bezmer could be used," she said.

According to her, making difficult decisions should be based on values and a long-term vision. "There is a problem that the EU does not have a common position on the US strikes on Iran and Bulgaria, instead of seeking a common consensus, is trying to do some things that are not clear to the public. A few weeks ago they claimed that the bargaining chip was the visas. They are still here, the military aircraft too. This meandering is very dangerous for Bulgaria", the MP pointed out.

"In a complex situation, Bulgaria can only be strong when it is a strong partner in strong alliances", she added.

In her words, Bulgarian foreign policy resembles a toy airplane that is remotely controlled without a pilot inside. "The government is giving mixed signals. It is unacceptable for the prime minister to go to the dinner on the occasion of France's national holiday and then say that Bulgaria will not participate in the "Coalition of the Willing". If Ukraine had not published the text of the declaration through official channels, Bulgarian society would not have understood exactly what it says. Bulgaria must have a strong voice that aims for a stronger Europe, not an isolated Bulgaria. Bulgaria's accession is not a mistake, but the communication is a mistake. Everyone knew what would be signed", she believes.

"Minister Demerdzhiev is making active efforts to establish through the bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs the cash flows related to the well-being of Delyan Peevski and the people around him. This should be supported, but he seems alone in this battle. There is room for concern, so we are proposing changes to the Law on Measures Against Money Laundering. It is unacceptable for people who are sanctioned under the “Magnitsky” to operate through the banking system. And in our country such people fly on private flights", Yordanova said.

She also commented on the 2026 budget. "The majority adopted a very bad budget. It was not supported by us and we expect President Yotova to veto it. This will be a clear sign of whether she has her own image, or we will have a third term for Radev in the presidential institution," the MP specified.