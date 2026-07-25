NRA and DG CAA hit violators at sea

Nearly one third of the commercial establishments on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast continue to operate in violation of tax legislation.

Since the beginning of the summer control campaign of The National Revenue Agency (NRA), launched on June 29, fiscal inspectors have carried out nearly 1,500 inspections. The result of the large-scale fiscal filter is the compilation of 470 acts for established violations.

In parallel with the tax, an extraordinary safety campaign is also affecting the beach entertainment sector. Teams at DG “Civil Aviation Administration“ (DG GVA) and The Maritime Administration Agency undertook surprise inspections at water bases offering the extreme service „parasailing“, finding serious technical defects and lack of documentation.

Tax violators: What schemes did the NRA uncover?

According to official data presented in Burgas by the director of the „Communications“ Directorate at the NRA Anna Mitova, the most common violations on the Black Sea coast are related to turnover evasion and the gray sector. The supervisory authorities report the following system problems:

Non-issuance of receipts: Real payments are being hidden on a massive scale or fake, non-fiscal receipts are being issued that resemble receipts.

Cash discrepancies: There are drastic discrepancies between the physical cash in the cash register and the amounts reported by the fiscal devices.

Lack of devices: Inspectors have sealed 14 objects in which there was no fiscal device at all.

Hidden labor market: At least 10 traders have been caught in complete violation, as they have not submitted data to the revenue agency for the provision of employees.

In Burgas and the region alone, 811 commercial sites have been inspected, with violations found in 319 of them.

The blacklist for “parasailing“ attractions

At the request of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, aviation and maritime safety inspectors carried out an extraordinary audit of beach parasailing platforms. The inspections are aimed at stopping dangerous practices before serious incidents occur. The technical defects found include:

Compromised Equipment: A broken belt on a rack was discovered and an unauthorized, self-made repair was performed on one of the equipment.

Lack of identification: Some of the systems used have no serial numbers and no data on their manufacturer.

Anonymous parachutes: Three of the inspected aircraft operated without any accompanying technical documentation.

Erased markings: The safety belts had erased or completely illegible safety signs.

The managers of the water facilities have been issued mandatory instructions. They have a one-week deadline to completely eliminate the equipment malfunctions and 10 days to provide the parachute documents. If they fail to comply, the facilities will be taken out of operation.