The court in Dupnitsa confirmed a fine for the Bobov Dol TPP

The court in Dupnitsa confirmed another fine for the Bobov Dol TPP of 154,000 euros, under a penal decree from the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and Fire Protection. The decision can be appealed within 14 days before the Administrative Court - Kyustendil. At the end of June, the Dupnitsa court confirmed another sanction of 168,726.32 euros for the energy company headquartered in Golemo Selo.



The new fine for the Bobov Dol TPP is from an inspection on September 23, 2025. After a signal was filed during a detour in the village of Golemo Selo, which is 700 m away, a sulfur smell was felt, which irritated the nasopharynx. The residents of the village present during the inspection also confirmed the strong irritating smell they felt. During the inspection, the eco-inspectors found columns of unorganized emissions of gray-brown color around the company's site, coming out of the building where the energy facilities are located. The waste gases generated by the installation, instead of passing sequentially along their technological path, are released outside. Exceedances were recorded for sulfur dioxide, which is a major pollutant released during operation. The irritating smell is due to the combustion of fuels containing sulfur in the combustion chambers of the operating boilers, the decision says.



Unofficially, it is commented that so far, punitive decrees for over 9 million leva, or nearly 4.5 million euros, have been imposed on the "Bobov Dol" TPP. About 1/3 of them have been paid, but according to an unwritten rule, the company appeals every single ruling.