Heat up to 39 degrees and sunshine over the entire country

The weather in Bulgaria on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, will be mostly sunny, hot and almost quiet. The passing traditional for Bulgarian folklore „hot springs“ are reinforcing the feeling of true summer, with temperatures across the country continuing to slowly rise. Maximum values in most of the plain areas are expected to reach between 34° and 39°, according to official data from the on-duty forecaster of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (weather.bg/index.php?koiFail=bg&lng=0). Atmospheric pressure will remain unchanged, close to the average for July.

Forecast by region: Where will it be hottest?

While the weather will be almost calm in most of the country, a weak to moderate wind will blow from the northeast in the eastern regions. In the afternoon, insignificant cumulus clouds will develop over the mountain ranges, but the probability of precipitation is minimized.

Sofia and the high plains: The morning in the capital will start with pleasant temperatures around 16°-18°, and during the day the thermometers will reach around 34°.

The morning in the capital will start with pleasant temperatures around 16°-18°, and during the day the thermometers will reach around 34°. The Thracian Lowland and the Danube Plain: Cities such as Plovdiv, Ruse and Pleven will report some of the highest values for the day – about 38°–39°.

Cities such as Plovdiv, Ruse and Pleven will report some of the highest values for the day – about 38°–39°. Southwestern Bulgaria: Traditionally the warmest region around Sandanski and Petrich will also enjoy intense sunshine and temperatures up to 39°.

Ideal conditions for summer tourism on the Black Sea coast

The weather along the Bulgarian coast will be perfect for beach and vacation, according to weather blogs and forecast platforms (nrd.bg/24/24495397). The breeze circulation will provide a slight coolness and protect the seaside resorts from the extreme heat inland.

Maximum air temperatures: Between 28° and 32° for Varna and Burgas.

Between 28° and 32° for Varna and Burgas. Sea water temperature: Pleasant 24°-26°, which makes the water extremely suitable for swimming.

Pleasant 24°-26°, which makes the water extremely suitable for swimming. Wind and waves: Light to moderate northeasterly wind with sea waves up to 2 points.

Weather in the mountains: Salvation from the city heat

For people looking for coolness outside the urban environment, the Bulgarian mountains offer excellent conditions for hiking before lunch. According to the synoptic analyses of btvnovinite.bg (btvnovinite.bg/predavania/tazi-sutrin/georgi-rachev-pak-shte-se-izmaknem-po-balkanski-ot-ekstremnite-zhegi-v-evropa.html), the weather will be mostly sunny with the development of cumulus clouds after noon, but without significant precipitation or thunderstorm activity.

Height 1200 meters the maximum temperature will be around 25°–26° .

the maximum temperature will be around . Height 2000 meters thermometers will show about 17°–18°.

Experts advise citizens to avoid going outdoors between 12:00 and 17:00, to wear light-colored clothing and to consume sufficient water, as the UV index throughout the country will be very high.