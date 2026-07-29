Divergence in the versions of the incident with the bus on Tsarigradsko Shose

The braking system of the bus from the public transport line 204, which crashed on the Sofia boulevard “Tsarigradsko Shose“, was completely in working order.

This was officially announced by the municipal company “Stolichne Autotransport“ after the completion of the extensive documentary and technical inspection by the appointed expert commission.

The incident, which prevented traffic and caused serious traffic difficulties, occurred on Monday (July 27) shortly before 2:00 p.m. on the bridge over Aviation Square. The vehicle broke the dividing guardrail and entered the oncoming traffic lane, where concrete barriers prevented it from falling off the structure. Four people were slightly injured in the accident and have already been released for home treatment.

What did the technical examination of the bus find?

Despite the initial claims of the driver and passengers that the brakes of the machine had failed, the inspection with precise equipment refuted this version. From the press center of “Stolich autotransport“ (bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1175257-spirachnata-sistema-na-avtobusa-ot-katastrofata-na-tsarigradsko-shose-v-sofiya) specified the following key details:

Brake system : Measurements show that the system is operating fully within the permissible limits and without any deviations before the collision.

: Measurements show that the system is operating fully within the permissible limits and without any deviations before the collision. Tire condition : The tire treads were fully compliant with the standards – 13 mm on the first bridge, 12 mm on the second and 15 mm on the third bridge.

: The tire treads were fully compliant with the standards – 13 mm on the first bridge, 12 mm on the second and 15 mm on the third bridge. Origin of the damage: All the damage found, including the compromised integrity of one of the tires, occurred solely as a result of the traffic accident.

The company adds that the articulated bus passed a mandatory annual technical inspection on July 21, as well as regular technical maintenance at the end of June 2026.

Discrepancy in versions and condition of the infrastructure

Immediately after the accident, witnesses on forums and social networks expressed doubts about the age of the vehicle (manufactured in 2003). The SDVR authorities and road safety experts continue to investigate the reasons that led to the loss of control over the vehicle. The driver's alcohol and drug tests were negative.

In parallel with the investigation, a broad debate has arisen in the media space (dnevnik.bg/gradska_sreda/2026/07/28/4940326_ne_e_ustanovena_tehnicheska_neizpravnost_na_avtobusa/) regarding the quality of the safety fences on the high-intensity routes in Sofia. Engineers and experts have called for the replacement of the steel guardrails with reinforced concrete "New Jersey" type limiters, which would have a real capacity to hold heavy goods vehicles and buses over 20 tons.

The official conclusions and the full recordings from the video surveillance in the salon will be attached to the final protocol on the case.