Stoyan Trichkov from PB became the first punished MP in the 52nd National Assembly

As “liars and manipulators“ they defined their critics from the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria“ (PB).

This became clear from a declaration on behalf of the group, read from the rostrum of the National Assembly. “The criticisms during the first three months of the government are unprecedented. They are so fierce and intense and come from everywhere that one can easily be mistaken that they are well-founded. But everyone for whom facts matter should know that the vast majority of these criticisms are based on false information. In fact, outright falsifications“, said Stoyan Trichkov, quoted by novini.bg

He defined as “suggestions“ the attacks on the budget, the claims that money is being given to Ukraine, as well as the criticism of the lack of funds for the children's hospital.

Trichkov explained that the 17 million euros planned in the budget for Ukraine had actually already been spent by the previous caretaker government of Andrey Gyurov. He also added that in 2026 there would be no need for additional money for the children's hospital.

“Look who are those who present the story of how bad we are, how we leave Bulgaria's children without treatment, how we voted against the hospital – look who these people are. They are not mistaken, they are liars and vile manipulators“, the PB MP also said.

In his speech, he added that the same sociologists who predicted 20% for his party in the elections are now explaining on television studios how trust in Rumen Radev is declining.

Trichkov threatened that Bulgaria will soon move “forward and upward“ and then no one will believe liars anymore.

However, his words angered the opposition.

Prof. Kostadin Angelov from GERB and Yordan Ivanov from DB demanded punishment for Trichkov, and Acad. Nikolay Denkov called on the ruling party not to use such unacceptable language from the parliamentary rostrum.

In the end, Stoyan Trichkov did receive a punishment, which became a precedent for the National Assembly, since according to the rules, declarations on behalf of parliamentary groups are not commented on or sanctioned.

The MP received a remark not from anyone, but from his fellow party member - Mihaela Dotsova, who chaired the meeting. She recalled that when she took office she promised to comply with the laws, the rules and good manners.

Thus, Trichkov recorded his name as the first punished MP in the 52nd National Assembly.