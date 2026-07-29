The state wants to acquire firefighting aircraft

The modernization of the Bulgarian Army and Bulgaria's interest in acquiring firefighting aircraft was discussed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev with representatives of the Italian concern Leonardo. The meeting at the Council of Ministers was also attended by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov.

The good cooperation between Bulgaria and Leonardo in the modernization process of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, as well as the delivery and maintenance of the helicopters, which are currently used in emergency medical assistance in our country, were among the highlights of the meeting. The acquisition of transport vehicles and other joint projects were outlined as potential areas of cooperation.

Prime Minister Radev emphasized that the policy of the Bulgarian government regarding the modernization of the Armed Forces is not only the acquisition of defense equipment, but also the effective participation of Bulgarian companies in the supply chains of parts and components for its maintenance, as well as the establishment of joint production.