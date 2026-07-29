Mammoth remains surface near Ryahovo

A surprising encounter with the past shook the residents of Ryahovo after the Danube, retreating from its usual banks, revealed mysterious remains that probably belong to a mammoth. A local resident, walking along the exposed riverbed, came across unusual shapes that immediately caught his attention. Without wasting time, he alerted the authorities about the unusual find.

A team from the Regional History Museum in Ruse quickly responded to the signal and confirmed that the discovered bones most likely belong to a mammoth - the prehistoric giant that inhabited our lands millennia ago. Among the fragments found, a femur, an impressive tusk and a lower jaw with the characteristic massive chewing teeth stand out.

Prof. Nikolay Nenov, director of the museum, announced that on Thursday a specialized operation will be organized to extract and transport the bones to laboratory conditions. There, specialists will subject the find to thorough research in order to accurately determine the origin, age and species of the ancient animal.

Excitement and expectations among scientists and local residents** The discovery caused a real furor among the scientific community and residents of the region. If the analyses confirm that it is a mammoth, this will be one of the most significant paleontological discoveries in the region in recent years. The results of the examination are expected to shed light on the life of these majestic creatures that inhabited Bulgarian lands in the distant past.