Two companies from the Lukoil group have been declared part of our national security

At a closed session, the Council of Ministers decided that the two companies from the “Lukoil“ group will be declared as objects related to our national security, bTV reported.

This concerns “Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria“ EOOD and “Lukoil Bulgaria Bunker“ EOOD.

This will not lead to the return of operational control over the company to the Russian owners and managers after the entry into force of the Constitutional Court's decision.

The possibility of arbitration cases against the state is also interrupted, the government said.