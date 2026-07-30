Gen. Atanas Atanasov: We are ready to support Andrey Gyurov, but he must make his statement

President Iliyana Yotova decided not to veto Budget 2026 and finally opened the way for the state's financial framework.

Rumen Radev made a serious accusation to the prosecutor's office, stating that it is hindering the work of the Ministry of Interior and the services in revealing political corruption.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and deputy from the State Duma Gen. Atanas Atanasov said on "Denyat ON AIR" that there is reason for the opposition parties to discuss attacking the budget before the Constitutional Court, but there is one important point.

"After the president stated that he would not impose a veto, this means that the law will be published in the State Gazette and enter into force. Attacking before the Constitutional Court will be pointless, because by the time the Constitutional Court rules, the year will be over. The money will be spent. From an image perspective, it is important to point out the defects of the law," commented the MP.

According to Gen. Atanasov, there are several billion hidden money.

"So that it doesn't turn out that they have to give it away at the end of the year. The new political force, both the ruling party and the government, are behaving arrogantly. They are not communicating with the opposition. Radev has been in politics for 10 years and should have this sense, mentality that when seeking agreement on important issues, there must be communication," insisted the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

Judicial reform and the election of a new SJC

The politician emphasized to Bulgaria ON AIR the importance of electing honest people in the SJC who will elect a new prosecutor general.

"Seeing that the new personnel officer of the judicial system is the old prosecutor general Sotir Tsatsarov, what can we expect? I do not see a good direction for work in the judiciary. This government has been in place for more than 70 days. When we heard Tonchev in the Committee on Internal Security and Public Order, I asked him why the current composition of the Council of Ministers was not checked. He replied that he was not sent a list. This is frivolous," believes Gen. Atanasov.

Radev's promises have begun to run out on many topics, the deputy from the Democratic Party pointed out.

The battle for the presidential vote and who the Democratic Party will support

"Iotova today refused to veto the Budget Law. The concentration of a lot of red power in one place is a risk to national security. If they also get the presidential post, this is a risk to national security. We are talking about political figures who always look east. In view of the two wars that are raging, our alliance commitments, the need to build European forces - seeing Radev's behavior - I am worried that they have turned firmly east. Andrey Gyurov, we will not elevate him. We are ready to give him support, but he must raise his hand. Let him make his statement", announced Gen. Atanasov.

He added that he would be even more active in parliament: "During the time I was chairman of DSB, I did everything necessary to prevent the party from being involved in corruption schemes".