Tatyana Burudzhieva: The biggest blunder of these 100 days of government is the debate on Budget 2026 and its adoption

Stoyan Trichkov from "Progressive Bulgaria" became the first MP punished with a "remark" in the 52nd National Assembly, because of qualifications to the opposition - "liars and vile manipulators". In a speech from the parliamentary rostrum yesterday, Trichkov described the criticism of the cabinet during the first three months as "unprecedented" and based on "outright falsifications".

Why did the 100 days of the government scold the ruling party and the opposition and who is playing it safe? The questions were asked by Tsonya Sabcheva in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS, and the answers were given by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Tatyana Burudzhieva.

"Right from the very beginning, from the first days of this government, the main criticism and the main disappointment that was accumulating came from the inability of these people to tell and show what they were doing. Because in politics it is largely like in the Bible – in the beginning was the word", said political scientist Assoc. Prof. Tatyana Burudzhieva.

"There is one rule in political communication – for the positive messages of politicians, the concern is only theirs. There will always be someone to criticize you, but it is your responsibility to take care of the positive message. The government and the opposition did not find the positive message," said Assoc. Prof. Burudzhieva.

"Instead of concentrating on what exactly, what their goals are, what the steps are and how to explain them to people, we understand from them every day what is hindering them. Until the result reaches the people, time passes. That is how it is with political decisions and actions, and then with the results. In this whole situation, there is a long chain between your good and bright ideas and the result of their implementation and application in practice,", the guest explained.

"Along this whole long chain, people must constantly understand or try to explain to themselves what is actually happening. And in this regard, I think that the ruling party and the opposition are doing the worst", Assoc. Prof. Burudzhieva also stated.

"You get blunder after blunder when you accept every criticism as malicious, and criticism is not always like that. It is good to hear what is being said so that the mistakes do not continue. It is good to know what annoys people", explained the political scientist.

According to Tatyana Burudzhieva, the biggest blunder of these 100 days of government, from a communication point of view and from a policy proposal point of view, is the entire debate and adoption of the 2026 budget.

"As a result, we have a situation like the pre-election one. "Even the final expectations for Budget 2027 have been lowered. They themselves made it so that next year's budget would be adopted with even greater problems, with even more serious discussions with even more negativity, because nothing shows that these are professionals, that they have finished and will finish some things in ministries and in this sense in relation to the budget," she also said.