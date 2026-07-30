Minister of Justice: We should have a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council by the fall

We should have a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council by the fall. It should begin procedures for the election of a chief prosecutor and chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council. These procedures should be completed at the beginning of next year. This was stated by Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov in the "Interview in NOVA News".

Yesterday, Prime Minister Rumen Radev criticized the prosecution in the investigation with ViK-Burgas. According to him, three prosecutors from the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office have recused themselves because there is no evidence of persons with immunities involved.

"A case from the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office to the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office travels for a week. 4 prosecutors were taken away for alleged dependencies and influences. When a magistrate feels that his objective judgment in a decision on a given case has been violated due to various circumstances that cast doubt on his impartiality, he is obliged to recuse himself. The reasons for their recusals are not clear", he commented.

"There are many unexplained things in this entire case. We can only guess who consulted whom. The investigation was delayed by several weeks and gave the persons who were questioned the opportunity to hesitate in their testimonies. This is the main problem - a systematic deficit is being created in the work of the prosecutor's office in such cases - whether it is due to addictions or fear, one can speculate," Naydenov pointed out.

According to him, there are already prosecutors who have not recused themselves and are already working on this case. "I wouldn't dare to give deadlines, as the prosecutor's office works with its own rules", he said.

"We brought her all the signals that Minister Shishkov and his ministry have submitted to the prosecutor's office since 2021, so that we have information about the progress of each file. She got acquainted with them and said that she would provide it to us", Naydenov said.

"It turned out that "Hemusgate" is not just one - there are different proceedings for different lots of the highway. I hope that these schemes will soon come to light and we will see where the missing asphalt from the roads is and, as we look for the causes of recent road accidents, we will realize that they do not always depend on the drivers, but on the infrastructure and alleged crimes with its construction", he commented.

"We extended a polite invitation to check her files. Then we will be able to say whether he is willing to work on them or not", said the minister.

"The Prosecutor General is important, but let's not forget the role of local prosecutors, who, under a deputy prosecutor or a figure who is not so strong, begin to have certain practices in places that are not always in line with the spirit of the law", commented Naydenov.

"All notaries who have carried out transactions there are subject to inspection by my orders. In each case in which violations are established, action will be taken to initiate disciplinary proceedings", announced the minister.

He noted that notaries are not the problem in “Baba Alino”. "This is about illegal construction, which is permitted with the relevant documents – "their work is secondary, they didn't build the buildings and they didn't create the designs," he believes.