Serious accident at the entrance to Bansko, four people in hospital

A serious road accident is hindering traffic at the entrance to Bansko. Two cars collided head-on, with four people injured in the accident, BGNES reported.

The accident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. today. Emergency and police teams immediately arrived at the scene.

According to initial information, two women and two men were injured and were transported to the hospital in Razlog. Their condition is being determined.

Due to the serious accident, traffic in the area at the entrance to Bansko is difficult.