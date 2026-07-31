Weather today, forecast for Friday, July 31: Sunny and hot up to 36 degrees

July is leaving with real summer weather, suitable for beach and vacation. According to official data published in the broadcast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology ( weather.bg ), stable and dry weather awaits us on Friday. Atmospheric pressure will drop a little more, approaching the average values for the end of the month.

Heat wave and temperatures by city

Sunny weather will prevail over the country throughout the day on Friday. A weak to moderate wind will blow from the east, which in the eastern regions will bring a light breeze. Maximum temperatures in most of the country will vary between 31° and 36°.

Sofia: About 32°

About 32° Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad: Up to 35° – 36°

Up to 35° – 36° Pleven and Ruse: About 34° – 35°

Residents and visitors to these regions should be careful in the hours around and after noon, when the sunshine will be most intense.

Perfect conditions for beaching on the Black Sea coast

For everyone who is already on the home coast, Friday will offer excellent beach conditions. Information from the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency ( bta.bg ) indicates that it will be extremely sunny along the sea. Breezy circulation will maintain more pleasant temperatures:

Maximum air temperatures: Between 26° and 29°.

Between 26° and 29°. Sea water temperature: The pleasant 24° - 25°.

The pleasant 24° - 25°. Sea waves: Weak to moderate, about 2-3 points.

Weather in the mountains

The mountain ranges will also be completely bathed in sunshine. A weak to moderate wind will blow from the northeast. The conditions for tourism are excellent, but forecasters remind to use sunscreen.

На 1200 метра височина: Максимална температура около 26°.

Максимална температура около 26°. На 2000 метра височина: Около 18°.

Очаква се горещото време да продължи и през предстоящия уикенд (1 и 2 август), когато температурите в някои части на страната ще се повишат допълнително и ще достигнат между 33° и 38°.