NA sets date for presidential elections

The National Assembly adopted the proposed date for the presidential vote in the fall. The Parliament scheduled the elections for October 25, 2026, with a possible runoff on November 1.

On July 29, the regular Council of Speakers, with the participation of the heads of the parliamentary groups, decided to propose to the National Assembly to vote on scheduling the presidential elections for October 25.

If none of the candidates receives the necessary support in the first round, the runoff will be held a week later - on November 1.

The Parliament will probably vote on the rules for electing the Supreme Judicial Council before the presidential vote, and the election of a new council will take place immediately after the elections.