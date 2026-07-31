I filed a complaint with the Court of Auditors regarding a discrepancy between the declared property and income of a public figure and his actual lifestyle.

My complaint also states data on an unfulfilled obligation to declare expenses incurred in favor of the person.

I took these actions because of the Court of Auditors' position, which claims that the institution does not have the right to initiate self-referral.

This was announced by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev.

Here is what the document says:

„With this complaint, I inform you that I believe that there are data and circumstances that raise reasonable doubts about a discrepancy between the officially declared data from Mr. Delyan Slavchev Peevski. I believe that a detailed check should be carried out of the declared assets of Mr. Peevski, in his capacity as a person holding a public office, in light of the data and facts presented by me during a hearing in the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria on 02.07.2026 regarding flights made by him on private planes in recent years“.

In the signal, I also point out that in recent years the MP has repeatedly flown to various destinations, mainly to Dubai, and the flights were made on private planes, regardless of the financial sanctions imposed on him under the global “Magnitsky“ law. There is evidence that in order to circumvent the sanctions, the #flights were financed by third parties. Persons holding public positions are obliged to declare cases in which guarantees have been given in their favor and expenses incurred by them or for their benefit, when they have not been paid with their own funds, with public funds or with funds of the institution in which they hold a position for travel, as well as other payments with a unit price exceeding 500 euros.

I call on the Court of Auditors to carry out a full and comprehensive inspection within the framework of its legal powers regarding the reliability and completeness of the submitted declarations, the presence of a discrepancy between declared income, property and actual property status.