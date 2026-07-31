Boris Bonev: It is time for investments in urban transport to be directed to the ground

Sofia has managed to retain European funding for the renovation of urban transport and will soon be able to purchase new buses, trolleybuses, trams and metro trains. This was stated by the chairman of "Save Sofia" in the Sofia Municipal Council, Boris Bonev, to NOVA NEWS.

According to him, the saved funds are the result of the previously prepared public procurement procedures. „What happened is that thanks to the prepared tenders of „Stolich Elektrotransport“ and „Metropolitan“ Sofia managed to save funds that were not initially foreseen for urban transport under the „Regions in Growth“ Program. Thus, we have preserved the European funding and the capital will receive new vehicles“, said Bonev.

It is planned to use the funds to purchase 75 new trolleybuses, 50 electric buses, 20 trams and 16 metro trains. In addition, funding has been provided for the construction of two new metro stations in the “Lyulin“ neighborhood. The total amount of European funding is 265 million euros, but according to Bonev, only a small part of it will be directed to ground transport.

“Unfortunately, the smaller part - about 50 million euros - will go to ground urban transport. These funds will be used to pay the advances for the purchase of the new vehicles. The remaining funds are for the metro, the construction of which must continue“, announced the municipal councilor.

The chairman of “Save Sofia” believes that with a network of 50 metro stations already built, it is time to focus investments mainly on bus and tram transport. “In Sofia, buses are 20-25 years old, with a normal operating life of 12-15 years. We also have trams that are nearly 50 years old. That is where the need for investments is greater“, Bonev pointed out.

He also announced that the Sofia Municipal Council is expected to soon consider a loan that will also finance the purchase of new vehicles, and the public discussion has already been scheduled for August 7 and it includes significant funds for the purchase of new buses.

He also commented on the criticism of the mayor of Sofia, who questioned the role of "Save Sofia" in the process of securing European funding.

“Such statuses do not befit a mayor of Sofia. There is a clear way to check who participated in the entire process. If we were not part of it, there would be no reason for Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov to thank “Save Sofia“ for the work done. We have always insisted that the Sofia Municipality speed up the loan procedure, and what the mayor published is taken out of context“, commented the chairman of “Save Sofia“. According to him, it was his formation that initiated the initiative to provide additional funds for surface urban transport.

Bonev also commented on the political speculations surrounding his future participation in the local elections and possible talks with “Progressive Bulgaria“. “I am not going to “Progressive Bulgaria“ to ask for political support, but to present my initiatives, proposals and solutions, because I believe they can be implemented“, said the Sofia municipal councilor.

“If we participate in the next local elections, I can guarantee that “Save Sofia“ will be the party that will support me. Everything else is a matter of talks that are not happening at the moment“, he added.