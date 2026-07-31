The Ministry of Finance published the budget execution data as of June 2026.

The Ministry of Finance published the main parameters of the consolidated fiscal program (CFP) as of June 2026, Nova TV reported.

Revenues, grants and donations under the CFP as of June 2026 amounted to EUR 21,573.8 million. Revenues increased by 8.1% (EUR 1,621.9 million) compared to the same period in 2025. Tax and social security revenues increased nominally by 9.2% (EUR 1,504.8 million), non-tax revenues were lower by EUR 292.0 million (mainly due to lower dividend revenues from state-owned enterprises in 2026, due to an interim dividend paid in 2025), and revenues from grants and donations were higher by EUR 409.2 million.

Tax revenues (including revenues from social security contributions) amounted to EUR 17,799.1 million and formed 82.5% of total revenues under the CFP for the period.

Non-tax revenues amounted to EUR 2,661.7 million, which represents a decrease of 292.0 million euros, 9.9% compared to the same period in 2025. These revenues are formed mainly from revenues from state, municipal and court fees, revenues and income from property, revenues from concessions, revenues from the sale of greenhouse gas emission allowances and others.

Revenue from grants and donations (mainly receipts from EU programs and funds) amounted to 1,113.0 million euros.

CFP expenditures (including the contribution of the Republic of Bulgaria to the EU budget) as of June 2026 amounted to 23,990.0 million euros. For comparison, CFP expenditures as of June 2025 amounted to 21,667.4 million euros. The increase in expenses is mainly in social and health insurance payments, including pension expenses, as well as in personnel expenses, capital expenses, etc.

The reasons for the observed increase in expenses are mainly: a base effect in pension expenses after their indexation from July 1, 2025 by 8.6 percent, the increase in the minimum wage from January 2026, as well as the additional increase in remuneration by the amount of accumulated inflation for 2025, starting from January 2026, a significant increase in capital expenses, which is due to the implementation of investments and projects under the Municipal Investment Program and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, and others.

Non-interest expenses amount to EUR 22,913.0 million, which represents an increase of EUR 2,130.2 million (10.2%) compared to those reported as of June 2025. Current non-interest expenses amount to EUR 20,508.8 million. Capital expenses (including the net increase in the state reserve) amount to EUR 2,388.7 million. Current and capital transfers provided abroad amount to EUR 15.6 million. Interest payments amount to EUR 516.7 million (an increase of EUR 153.1 million compared to the same period in 2025).

The budget balance under the consolidated fiscal program as of June 2026 is negative at EUR 2,416.2 million (1.9% of the estimated GDP).

The size of the fiscal reserve as of 30.06.2026 is EUR 6,881.6 million, including EUR 5,365.0 million in fiscal reserve deposits with the BNB and banks and EUR 1,516.6 million in receivables from European Union funds for certified expenses, advances, etc.

Data on the implementation of the consolidated fiscal program as of June 30, 2026 are published on the website of the Ministry of Finance, in the category “Statistics“. In addition to the statistical data, an Information Bulletin on the implementation of the state budget and the main indicators of the consolidated fiscal program has been published, which represents a brief analysis of the implementation of the main budget parameters at the consolidated level and by component budgets.