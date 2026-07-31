A fire broke out in Pirin National Park, a Border Police helicopter joined the extinguishing

A fire broke out in the area under Sharaliya Peak in the Pirin National Park, at an altitude of about 2,150 meters. The fire was reported at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, Nova TV reports.

Immediately after receiving it, employees of the Pirin National Park Directorate were sent to the scene, joined by teams from the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection. - Blagoevgrad, as well as mountain rescuers from the unit in Sandanski.

A helicopter of the “Border Police” is also involved in the extinguishing, which delivered water and firefighting equipment to the hard-to-reach area. The machine performed a complex maneuver, reaching an extremely steep and hard-to-reach mountain edge in order to safely unload the necessary materials.

According to the assessment of the participants in the operation, this is an unprecedented operation carried out so far in the “Pirin” National Park, informs the Ministry of Environment and Water.

The extinguishing was extremely difficult due to the rugged terrain and the large elevation difference in the area, which make access to the fire difficult and create serious risks for the participants in the operation.

After fighting the flames all night, the fire has now been brought under control and its spread is limited. The teams continue to work on the ground, building firebreaks to prevent re-ignition and finally localize the fire.

The Pirin National Park emphasizes that during the night, park employees, firefighters and mountain rescuers worked non-stop in difficult high-mountain conditions to prevent the fire from spreading and protect the forest massifs.

Additional information about the causes of the fire and the affected area will be provided after the operation is completed.