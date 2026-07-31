The amount of heating assistance during the winter season has been increased by 11 euros and reaches 321.95 euros, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy announced, quoted by BNT. The funds are allocated for the period November 1, 2026 - March 31, 2027, and their payment will begin on August 15.

Declarations are submitted by October 31 to the "Social Assistance" directorates throughout the country.

As of July 30, over 216,000 applications have been submitted, of which 215,647 are in the process of being processed.

The funds will be transferred in two tranches. The first part will be for November and December and will amount to 128.78 euros. It will be paid by the Social Assistance Agency by the end of the month following the month in which the order for its granting was issued. The second tranche of the aid will be for January, February and March and will be worth 193.17 euros. The funds will be paid by January 31, 2027.

Heating aid can be received by people and families whose average monthly income for the six months preceding the month of submitting the application for the grant is lower than or equal to the individually determined differentiated income for heating.

Unemployed persons of working age must have been registered with a labor office for at least three months before submitting their documents and must not have refused an offered job or enrollment in training. Students accommodated in student dormitories are not entitled to targeted heating assistance.

Applications and declarations can be submitted on site at the "Social Assistance" directorates, through a licensed postal operator, as well as by e-mail and through a qualified electronic signature.

Application for assistance can also be made electronically.