Bulgaria receives €896 million under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP)

The European Commission has transferred €896 million in grant funding to Bulgaria under the fourth tranche of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), the institution announced.

This payment reflects progress on important reforms and investments in support of the rule of law and the business environment, including through anti-corruption measures, such as the establishment of a politically and financially independent Anti-Corruption Commission with functions to prevent and combat corruption among public office holders, as well as by introducing rules on lobbying; the wider use of energy from renewable sources by supporting the installation of nearly 1,400 domestic hot water systems or photovoltaic systems for electricity production by households; development of sustainable infrastructure and transport with the conclusion of new public service contracts in rail transport and zero or low emission rules, including for electric mobility and low emission zones, the announcement says.

Bulgaria submitted the request for the fourth payment worth a total of EUR 1.1 billion on April 2. It was approved by the European Commission on June 18 and includes 26 key milestones and objectives related to 10 reforms and 12 investments.

The Commission notes that additional actions are needed to implement some of the set objectives. They concern the entry into force of legislation in the field of public transport, water supply and sanitation, as well as measures in support of the cultural sector.

Today, the EC allocates funds for the milestones of the PAP that it determines as satisfactorily implemented, BTA writes. The EC will consider the disbursement of the remaining funds after Bulgaria implements the remaining reforms, the announcement explains.

With today's payment, Bulgaria has received a total of 6.17 billion euros, or 68 percent of the planned financing under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Due to the closure of the EIP mechanism at the end of the year, EU countries must meet all key milestones and targets by the end of August and submit their final payment requests by the end of September, the EC specifies.