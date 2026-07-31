American tanker plane lands at Bezmer military base

A tanker plane from the United States Air Force has landed at Bezmer airport. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense for bTV.

Regarding the security environment, the Ministry of Defense states that the competent services are conducting a daily assessment of the situation.

"At the moment, the assessment is that there is no direct threat to the country. Bulgarian and allied forces have taken all necessary measures to ensure security", the Ministry of Defense adds.

According to Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, the tanker planes will be up to 8 in number, and with them – up to 250 servicemen.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev commented that the American planes that will be stationed in Bezmer are not intended for combat operations.

“Now there will possibly be tanker planes at a military airport where they belong, moreover in a much smaller quantity. We took Iran's words seriously, but we have long-established relations of cooperation, mutual trust and friendship with it, so their state leadership understands very well that the planes are not intended for combat operations. Therefore, I do not expect a deterioration in bilateral relations. Otherwise, at the moment, almost in the center of the capital, there would be 15 American tanker planes“, the Prime Minister explained.