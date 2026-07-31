Dimitar Petrov on the appeal to the Constitutional Court against the budget: We see the assembly, but in a new form

The law we adopted on the judiciary is only the first step. The next changes we will introduce concern problems that have long been waiting for their solution. Now our attention is fully focused on the correct selection of representatives of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota. The most important thing is that every citizen can report suspected dependencies. This was stated by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Dimitar Petrov in the program "From the Day" on BNT, quoted by novini.bg.

One of the great advantages of these rules is that even professional organizations will be able to propose candidates, he specified. According to him, these rules cut off political influence in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Petrov assured that we are expected to have a new Prosecutor General at the beginning of next year.

In connection with the complaint filed with the Constitutional Court (CS) regarding the parameters of the budget, Petrov said: “We should ask ourselves what GERB is doing at the moment with the complaint to the Constitutional Court. We see the assembly again, but in a new form. They are well assembled on constitutional issues. This raises questions for us as to whether they will not have one candidate in the presidential elections”.

President Yotova correctly assessed that the state cannot continue to be without a budget. It reflects the real financial parameters at the moment and provides a good basis for the next one. We have complied with all detailed legal procedures. We are confident in what we have accepted and we believe that the Constitutional Court will rule correctly, Dimitar Petrov also stated.

The demands for Ivo Hristov's resignation are not justified, he believes.

Regarding the positions of the foreign ministers of Bulgaria and Iran, Petrov emphasized that there is no difference in positions. "The tone was good-natured and the maintenance of good relations between the two countries. The conversation was not ambiguous and we have no concerns. At the moment, there is no threat to our national security," he assured.

He again emphasized that Minister Petrova's visit to Kiev was not to testify to the Coalition of the Willing, but entirely on economic topics.