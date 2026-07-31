Atanas Slavov: Let GERB seek support. I do not see a common nomination for president

The ruling party is timid. This was said in the program "Osche ot dne" on BNT by the deputy from "Democratic Bulgaria" and former Minister of Justice Atanas Slavov, quoted by novini.bg.

In the third month, we still have not seen their governing program, and their main legislative program is the transposition of European directives. Before the elections, they made big demands, but at the moment they are making very timid managerial steps, Slavov said.

In response to a question about why "Democratic Bulgaria" did not support the appeals filed by "Continuing Change" and GERB in the Constitutional Court against Budget 2026, he stated: "Our assessment of the budget is that the decision is political, not judicial; we will see the assessment in the presidential elections." According to him, the ruling party is pulling the presidential elections as early as possible in order to minimize the damage from the growing decline in trust in them.

We would be happy to see Mr. Andrey Gyurov as a presidential candidate. Quite wide circles of civil society are expecting this nomination and we hope to see it. If he is a candidate, Mr. Gyurov will be a civil candidate. We have no political role in this process. Our role is, if he declares himself, to support him, noted Atanas Slavov.

Commenting on GERB's request to nominate a joint right-wing candidacy for president, the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" said: "I don't think GERB is a right-wing party. Let GERB seek support, I don't see a joint nomination with GERB. I don't see a move with GERB in the presidential elections".

According to the former Minister of Justice, the changes to the Judiciary Act do not solve the problem of dependency in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Our proposals to overcome these dependencies were rejected by the ruling majority. The question is not - there are some nice people here, let's elect them, the question is that these people are professionals, with integrity, with high moral qualities. I expect to hear from the ruling party how the judicial reform is progressing. The key thing is to have a new composition of the SJC under new rules. The big question is whether the ruling party will make a majority of 160 votes with GERB and DPS or with Democratic Bulgaria" and "We continue the change". We will help and support reasonable decisions, but this is a matter of political conversation, Atanas Slavov also said.