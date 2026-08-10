There is no danger for the village of Voneshta Voda after the incident near Tryavna

At the moment, there is no danger for the neighborhoods in the area of the village of Voneshta Voda, the mayor of Veliko Tarnovo assured during his conversation with Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov. They spoke about the situation after the explosions in part of the ammunition depots in the village of Belitsa, Tryavna municipality, the press center of the municipal administration in Veliko Tarnovo announced. Panov expressed readiness to help the municipality of Tryavna if necessary by providing heavy construction equipment for building clearings, BTA reported.

The assurance is that the state has taken the necessary measures and made the necessary organization. Fire brigade teams from Veliko Tarnovo region, as well as the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIOSV) in the old capital, were sent to the scene of the incident to measure air quality.

Daniel Panov is in constant communication with the mayor of Tryavna Dencho Minev, as well as with the director of the Regional Directorate for “Fire Safety and Population Protection“, Commissioner Krasimir Krastev.

This morning, explosions were reported in part of the ammunition warehouses of the plant in the village of Belitsa, as a result of a burning truck. There were no victims or injured in the incident, the fire has been extinguished and an operational headquarters with all law enforcement agencies has been formed on site. Speaking to journalists in Plovdiv, the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev announced that the populated areas near the plant are being evacuated as a precaution.