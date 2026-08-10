The Ministry of Defense showed what the drone that exploded near the Bulgarian-Romanian border looks like

The Ministry of Defense showed the remains of the drone that crashed near Kardam.

We recall that on August 8, shortly after 8:00 a.m., a drone crashed near the Bulgarian-Romanian border in the Dobrich Region.

Today, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between Minister Velislava Petrova and the Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria Olesya Ilashchuk. Due to the downed drone on Saturday, Prime Minister Rumen Radev convened an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council of the Council of Ministers.

According to initial analyses, it is most likely a Ukrainian decoy drone "Maya".