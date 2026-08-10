There are no victims or injuries as a result of the fire in an ammunition warehouse at the factory near the village of Belitsa, Tryavna municipality. This was announced on his Facebook profile by the Mayor of Tryavna Dencho Minev. The fire in the room was extinguished by teams from the Regional Service "Fire Safety and Population Protection" - Tryavna and the Regional Directorate "Fire Safety and Population Protection" - Gabrovo.

All workers were evacuated by the "EMKO" Ltd., Minev pointed out.

„Currently, work is underway to extinguish fires that have spread throughout the forested areas near the area of the incident. The causes of the fire are yet to be determined“, he added. The area has been cordoned off and outsiders are not allowed.

Minev added that a mobile station will be set up to measure air quality in the town of Plachkovtsi, due to the spread of thick smoke over a large perimeter.

Heads and teams of the police, fire department, and the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIOSV) - Veliko Tarnovo are at the scene of the incident. We continue to maintain constant contact with the management of the plant, as well as all involved institutions, Minev added.

The BG-Alert system was activated in connection with the explosions. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced that the settlements near the plant are being evacuated as a precaution.