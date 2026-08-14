Negotiations continue to determine the minimum wage

Negotiations continue on the new formula for determining the minimum wage from 2027. Representatives of the government, unions and employers sit at the same table for the second time, after it was already decided that it should not fall below 50% of the average basic wage for the country, reports Nova TV.

The new mechanism, on which agreement has already been reached, will take into account the purchasing power of the minimum wage, the general level of wages, their growth rate, as well as labor productivity in the country.

It is planned that this mechanism will be updated once every four years. After the end of the negotiations, the amount of the minimum wage for 2027 is expected to be clear by the end of September.