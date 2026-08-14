A settlement of illegal tents and caravans in the Pasha Dere area

An interdepartmental commission found numerous illegally located tents, caravans and cars in the Pasha Dere area near Varna during an inspection ordered by the regional governor Mario Smrkov, Dariknews reported.

The inspection was attended by representatives of the Regional Administration, the police, the Regional Forestry Directorate, the Regional Inspectorate for the Environment and Water, the fire department and the Avren Municipality. The Varna Municipality did not send any representatives.

The Chief Expert in the Regional Administration Milen Iliev explained that the inspection covered camping in zones A and B under the Law on the Development of the Black Sea Coast. According to him, the Pasha Dere area falls within the territories of the municipalities of Varna and Avren, and the protected area “Liman“ is also part of the region.

During the inspection, the inspectors discovered a separate settlement of tents, caravans and cars located in forest areas. Notices were placed for the sites located in the lands of the municipality of Avren, ordering the owners to remove them by August 23.

No such notices were placed for the illegally placed tents and caravans on the territory of the municipality of Varna due to the absence of representatives of the local administration. However, according to Iliev, their owners are subject to sanctions under both the Forestry Act and the Law on the Development of the Black Sea Coast and the current regulation on camping.

According to the expert, such inspections are already yielding results. After the inspection in Kara Dere near Byala, about 80% of the illegally placed tents and caravans were removed. Similar inspections were carried out in the municipality of Dolni Chiflik, where the release of the terrain was also reported.

Milen Iliev pointed out that in addition to illegal camping, pollution after leaving the bivouacs remains a serious problem, as the municipalities are forced to clean up the left-over waste and temporary buildings with their own funds.

He recalled that camping outside the designated areas is prohibited. According to him, an application has already been submitted in the area of the Shkorpilovtsi villa zone for the construction of a regulated campsite, where tents, caravans and campers will be able to be located, subject to compliance with legal requirements.