Radev boasts: We managed to eliminate the oligarchy, it is out of power VIDEO

Prime Minister Rumen Radev commented to journalists in Pleven on the latest political scandals in Bulgaria.

Asked if he agrees with the words of Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov that the oligarchy has taken over the public media, Radev said that trust, that both the media and politics are built on the trust of society, and when this trust is lost, it is natural to have such assessments.

“You know that according to quite a few different sociological surveys, most citizens seek information from other sources”, said Radev and expressed hope that trust in the media will return.

“Everyone has the right to a personal opinion”, said the Prime Minister regarding the words by Hristov

“I am demanding, I am satisfied with the ministers, but when we are alone, I have something to say to them”,

Radev said on the occasion of the hundred days of the cabinet's rule.

Radev asked whether the management programs of the previous governments had been read and described them as “management weakness”.

“We offer a detailed program with clear measures”, said the Prime Minister and added that they are consistently fulfilling their election promises.

“We managed to eliminate this oligarchy from political power - they are already out of power.

We have made significant steps and are working for more. The oligarchy is not just two people - under them there are many, "lieutenants" who do the dirty work, Radev is categorical.

"Every Bulgarian city has something to offer, but Burgas is a good choice - a choice of an international expert commission and the city will represent Bulgaria with dignity", said the Prime Minister about hosting the "Eurovision" contest.

The Prime Minister also commented on the case of the downed drone that entered Bulgarian airspace on August 8.

“Bulgaria has not yet received the information requested by Kiev about the incident. Minister Stoyanov is here, but there is still no answer to his questions and the questions of the Foreign Ministry,“ Radev said.

The Prime Minister expressed bewilderment at the delay, after the Ukrainian side had committed to assisting in clarifying the case. Bulgaria has requested from Kiev all available information that could help establish the circumstances surrounding the drone flight.

“It was right to receive an answer by now and this accordingly raises a number of questions“, the Prime Minister emphasized.

The Prime Minister also commented on the development of the case of Iva Mihaylova in North Macedonia, thanking the Bulgarian media for informing the public about the process.

Radev emphasized that

Bulgaria cannot interfere in the legal proceedings of another country, but the institutions maintain constant contact with Mihaylova and her family.

The Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje and the consular services also continue to provide assistance.

“Bulgaria does not interfere in the legal proceedings of other countries, but we are constantly in touch with Iva Mihaylova, with the family, with her mother“, he said The Prime Minister, and in his words, the Bulgarian state, has taken over the legal defense, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively working on the case. Radev also thanked the Bulgarian MPs who informed the European institutions and the public about the case, as well as President Iliana Yotova for her position.

The Prime Minister sharply criticized the attitude towards Mihaylova in the RSM.

“The overall attitude towards Iva Mihaylova is contrary to common sense and elementary humane principles“, Radev said and added that due to the development of the case, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared an official diplomatic reaction.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready with a protest note on this case, which will be officially delivered“, the Prime Minister announced.

“It will take time for things to return to normal.

When asked whether restrictions on social networks are being discussed, the Prime Minister said that this is not just a question of whether to restrict them, but how. “This is a huge challenge, there are ways around it”, said Radev, but still stressed that the government will work in this direction as well.

Asked if “Progressive Bulgaria” is already thinking about the budget for next year, Radev replied: “We came out with a clear message that taxes and social security contributions will not change. We found an empty treasury. Despite this, we have an increase - in salaries, personal assistants, social expenses, and the situation is difficult. I hope this will be reflected in the budget for next year”.

“The provocations have not stopped, they are all day and we are not making bargains, but policies”, said Prime Minister Radev.

The Prime Minister commented to journalists on the water shortage in Pleven and stated that he was the first politician who dared to come in the midst of the protests related to the water shortage in Pleven.

“Since then, we have been working actively, our government held a meeting between the relevant ministries, we invited the mayors of Lovech, Sevlievo, we are working very seriously, I am pleased with the progress”, explained the Prime Minister.

When there are big claims about the high budget deficit, let those who criticize the budget come to Pleven and explain to the people. We have taken this risk that there will be a higher deficit, but there will be solutions.