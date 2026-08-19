The Cabinet will discuss the organization of the presidential elections

The Council of Ministers will discuss at a meeting a draft decision on the preparation and conduct of the elections for President and Vice President of the Republic, scheduled for October 25. The agenda also includes a report on the cash execution of the state budget and the main indicators of the consolidated fiscal program for the first half of 2026. This was announced by the government press service.

The Cabinet will also consider a draft decision to adopt an Action Plan for the period 2026-2030 to the National Strategy for Financial Literacy of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The Council of Ministers will also discuss a comprehensive review and updating of the prices of goods and services provided by holiday resorts, hotels, bungalows, campsites, training and educational centers, sports facilities, balneological, SPA and wellness centers, as well as by catering establishments and other facilities managed by executive authorities and state-owned enterprises.

Among the items of the meeting is a draft decision to adopt a National Concept for Regional and Spatial Development for the period 2026-2040. The Council of Ministers will also discuss the expropriation of properties for state needs for the construction of the Vidin-Medkovets section of the Vidin-Sofia railway line.

The cabinet is expected to consider a decree on additional transfers to the budgets of municipalities to compensate for the costs of parents for raising, educating and training children who are not accepted into municipal nurseries or nurseries due to lack of free places, for the period from May 1 to June 30 this year.

The agenda also includes the creation of an Interdepartmental Coordination Council on the issues of the National Children's Hospital.

The Council of Ministers will also discuss a draft decree on additional expenses to the budget of the State Fund “Agriculture“ for 2026 to provide support to farmers due to the increased prices of gas oil and fertilizers in connection with the crisis in the Middle East.

Among the other items is a draft decision to approve the Program for Assistance to Bulgarian Communities, Organizations and Media Abroad for the period 2026-2028.

The government will also consider a proposal to the president to issue a decree to award Neshka Robeva with the Order of the “Stara Planina“ first degree. The agenda also includes decisions related to international agreements, Bulgaria's relations with other countries, European issues, as well as additional expenditures in the budgets of several ministries.