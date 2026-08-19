The Bulgarian Embassy in Washington is in third place in a prestigious ranking by the "Washington Post".

This is stated on the "Facebook" of the diplomatic mission.

In its August 17 edition, the "Washington Post" ranked the Bulgarian Embassy in third place among the highest rated diplomatic missions in Washington, after Cambodia and Ukraine.

The ranking covers over 175 diplomatic missions in the American capital and is based on over 20,000 reviews on Google. The ratings largely reflect the citizens' impressions of the consular services provided.

For us, this recognition is above all an appreciation for the professionalism and efforts of the entire embassy team, as well as for the trust of the people we have the honor to assist.

We are also grateful for every critical comment that motivates us to continue working with even greater responsibility and dedication, writes the Bulgarian Embassy in Washington.